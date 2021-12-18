Update: Driver of stolen vehicle believed to be on illicit drugs when led police on chase

WATERLOO – A person who stole a GMC Sierra truck was “believed” to be impaired by illicit drugs when leading police on a chase Saturday morning from the Waterloo Walmart to the 100 block of Reber Avenue, said Captain Mark Herbst, of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were the “likely cause” of the unnamed person becoming “unconscious” at the end of the pursuit, Herbst said in an email. The person was transported to MercyOne Medical Center after the truck lost a tire, couldn’t make a turn and ended up crashing into a car, garage and fence.

At 6:57 a.m., the truck was left running unoccupied before it was reported stolen from the Fairfield Inn at 2134 La Porte Road, Herbst said.

“With the cold weather over the last month or so, there have been a number of vehicles stolen when the operator has left the vehicle unoccupied to warm the vehicle in the morning or keep it warm while running into a store,” Herbst said. “Although it can be quite tempting to do this in cold weather, law enforcement recommends against this practice.”

The truck was identified seven minutes later in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle left the lot, and a pursuit ensued throughout the southwest area of Waterloo.

The vehicle struck spike strips deployed by Hudson police at the corner of Sergeant and West Shaulis roads and eventually lost a tire.

It went in and out of a ditch at the intersection of West Shaulis Drive and Kimball Avenue, and continued north on Kimball Avenue until reaching Reber Avenue where it could not complete the turn. It ended up in the driveway in the 100 block of Reber Avenue. The driver was captured soon after trying to flee on foot, and later became unresponsive.

“The person has been identified but has not yet been arrested. His name will be released upon arrest,” Herbst said. The suspect was conscious but remained hospitalized Saturday night.

The Waterloo Police Department and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.

