UPDATE: Driver from Hickory House crash, fire left the scene

WATERLOO — Authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that led to the explosion destroying a landmark Waterloo restaurant over the weekend.

Investigators believe the crash severed a natural gas line at the Hickory House, 315 Park Road, on Sunday morning. The roof collapsed in the blast and resulting fire, and building is described as a total loss.

It isn’t known when the crash happened other than sometime after 2:45 a.m. The vehicle, a SUV, struck the northwest side of the building, and the driver drove off, leaving the scene without reporting the collision.

The owner discovered the damage when he arrived around 8:50 a.m. He discovered a water leak inside and noticed the odor of natural gas. The owner called 911, and police and firefighters arrived.

A short time later, there was an explosion, and the building caught fire. One firefighter received minor injuries and has since returned to work, according to fire officials.

Police followed a trail of what appeared to be transmission fluid or oil leaking from the vehicle, according to reports.

After crashing, the SUV pulled out, circled the building and then crossed the street into the Park Road Inn parking lot and eventually worked its way north. The oily trial led officers to a black 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in an alley behind the 300 block of Conger Street.

The Tahoe still had pieces of wood lodged in its grill that matched wood from the Hickory House exterior, according to police reports.

Police seized the Tahoe as part of the investigation, and officer have attempted to contact the vehicle’s owner.