{{featured_button_text}}

SPILLVILLE -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office has filed drunken-driving charges the driver of a vehicle which crashed into a building in Spillville Aug. 13.

The driver, Braden Sanders, 20, of Utica, Minn., suffered serious injuries in the crash, deputies said. Toxicology reports state that he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Deputies said Sanders was traveling in a 2003 Silverado pickup on Victory Street in Spillville at a high rate of speed shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 13. He reportedly ran the stop sign and struck the the Old World Inn, which once was a bed and breakfast.

Sanders sustained serious injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a hospital. This accident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments