WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested in a Monday night crash that damaged a utility pole.

Waterloo police arrested Gloria Jean Hence, 67, on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, child endangerment and failure to maintain control. She was also charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a chair at the police station.

Hence was released pending trial.

Hence was driving a Chevrolet Equinox on East Mullan Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when she apparently lost control. The vehicle hit a pole and rolled, coming to a rest on its tires in the yard of 216 E. Mullan.

A 6-year-old boy was a passenger in the vehicle.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue examined both at the scene, but they weren’t taken to the hospital, according to police.

Officers noticed an odor of alcohol at the scene, and Hence blew a .180 blood-alcohol content – more than twice the legal limit – on a Datamaster breath test, according to court records.

Staff writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this story.

