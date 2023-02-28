Police say a vehicle travelling southbound in the 210-220 block of East Mullan Avenue Monday hit a home and took out a telephone pole.
Police say a vehicle travelling southbound in the 210-220 block of East Mullan Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday went off the side of the roadway near the intersection with Lafayette Street, hit a home and took out a telephone pole.
Waterloo police responded to the crash of a vehicle Monday night that went off the side of the roadway near the intersection with Lafayette Street.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested in a Monday night crash that damaged a utility pole.
Waterloo police arrested Gloria Jean Hence, 67, on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, child endangerment and failure to maintain control. She was also charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a chair at the police station.
Hence was released pending trial.
Hence was driving a Chevrolet Equinox on East Mullan Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when she apparently lost control. The vehicle hit a pole and rolled, coming to a rest on its tires in the yard of 216 E. Mullan.
A 6-year-old boy was a passenger in the vehicle.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue examined both at the scene, but they weren’t taken to the hospital, according to police.
