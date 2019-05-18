CEDAR RAPIDS — Two people are dead and two others badly wounded after a shooting early Saturday in a southwest Cedar Rapids parking lot, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. outside the Iowa Smoke Shop, 70 Kirkwood Court, when a person fired “multiple shots” into a vehicle with deveral people inside, according to Cedar Rapids police.
Two people were killed and a third was taken to a hospital with what police describe as life-threatening wounds.
Shortly after, a fourth person arrived at the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said they believe the fourth person was in the vehicle with the other victims at the time of the shooting and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
While investigating, police sealed off the scene with police tape, and a portion of Kirkwood Court SW in front of the store remained closed for several hours. At about 7:45 a.m. fire crews could be seen cleaning the scene, while two vehicles — a minivan and a sport utility vehicle — were towed from the smoke shop parking lot.
Police have not released the names of the people killed or injured and have not announced any arrests. Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said the victims’ names would likely not be released Saturday.
Police say the shooting was “targeted” and likely unrelated to another incident that was reported at the 100 block of 29th Street Drive SE. Police said that incident occurred about an hour earlier and left one person seriously injured.
