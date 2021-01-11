UPDATE: Daniel Niebuhr found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

FAIRBANK -- A rural Fairbank man has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation after a judge found him not guilty of killing his adult son at his home in March 2019.
Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60, admitted to quietly walking up behind 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr and shooting him in the back of the neck while the son reclined on a couch watching March Madness basketball.
The father was charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence under Iowa law.
Instead, he will be evaluated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale after Judge DeDra Schroeder found him not guilty by reason of insanity in an opinion issued Monday.
“There is no question but that the defendant was suffering from a severe mental illness at the time he shot Brock Niebuhr,” Schroeder wrote in her 10 page verdict.
She noted Dr. Terry Davis, a forensic psychiatrist who testified for the defense, had examined the father and diagnosed him with major depressive disorder with psychotic features and mixed features.
“The defendant was trying to look for an explanation as to what had occurred but could not make sense of it because the reason it occurred is the psychosis. No rational reason exists for the shooting of Brock Niebuhr,” the judge wrote.
Under Iowa Code, Daniel Niebuhr will be committed to an institution for an evaluation, and the results will be the subject of a future court hearing to determine if he is a threat to himself or the community.
Daniel Niebuhr waived his right to a jury, allowing a judge to decide the case during a December bench trial. During trial, the state didn’t offer any experts to contradict Davis’s opinion but instead relied on cross-examination to argue that Daniel Niebuhr knew what he was doing and was able to hatch a plan to kill his son and carry it out.
Daniel Niebuhr, a retired engineer, lived next to a golf course he designed and operated with family members.
During a bench trial in December, witnesses said stress from the faltering golf course, the loss of his own father to cancer and the pressure of managing his father’s estate triggered an episode in February 2019 in which he allegedly attacked his brother and underwent a mental health hospitalization in Waterloo.
Following the hospitalization he apparently quit taking his medicine, On March 22, 2019, he disappeared, spurring relatives to hunt for him. He was found talking to a pastor about salvation for himself and his father.
Brock Niebuhr pleaded with his father to resume his medication, and the son stayed home with him while his wife and her friend traveled to Waterloo to refill the prescription. When they returned, they found Brock Niebuhr dead.
During an interview with investigators, the father said he was trying to save himself from hell. He also asked if they would remove his brain because it was defective and suggested they should give his brain to his son.