UPDATE: Daniel Niebuhr found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Under Iowa Code, Daniel Niebuhr will be committed to an institution for an evaluation, and the results will be the subject of a future court hearing to determine if he is a threat to himself or the community.

Daniel Niebuhr waived his right to a jury, allowing a judge to decide the case during a December bench trial. During trial, the state didn’t offer any experts to contradict Davis’s opinion but instead relied on cross-examination to argue that Daniel Niebuhr knew what he was doing and was able to hatch a plan to kill his son and carry it out.

Daniel Niebuhr, a retired engineer, lived next to a golf course he designed and operated with family members.

During a bench trial in December, witnesses said stress from the faltering golf course, the loss of his own father to cancer and the pressure of managing his father’s estate triggered an episode in February 2019 in which he allegedly attacked his brother and underwent a mental health hospitalization in Waterloo.

Following the hospitalization he apparently quit taking his medicine, On March 22, 2019, he disappeared, spurring relatives to hunt for him. He was found talking to a pastor about salvation for himself and his father.