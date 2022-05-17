 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Clermont man sought on sex abuse warrant turns self in

CLERMONT – A Clermont man who was wanted on sex abuse charges has turned himself in, according to authorites.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Matthew Eric Nordrum on a nation-wide warrant for second-degree sexual abuse.

On Tuesday, he turned himself in at the sheriff’s office, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Nordrum is charged with abusing a child under age 5 at his home, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges are the result of a two-week investigation, and on Monday deputies released a photo of Nordrum wearing a red flannel outfit with the words “Feelin’ Jolly” on the shirt.

The investigation led to three other allegations that are currently under investigation, and other charges are pending, deputies said.

