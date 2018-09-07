CALMAR -- An man and teenager from Minnesota were charged Thursday in a domestic dispute involving shots being fired into a vehicle in Calmar.
Fahad Abukar, 19, and Daniel Burt-Vasquez, 17, both of Rochester, Minnesota, were taken into custody Thursday after the Calmar Police Department and Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office investigated a call of shots fired, the sheriff's office said Friday.
Calmar Police Chief Joe Ward said Abukar and Burt-Vasquez arrived at a West Elm Street home in Calmar armed with some type of gun, though Ward wasn't ready to release what kind.
Ward said a fight ensued outside of the home, and someone fired two rounds into an unoccupied vehicle on the property.
No one was injured.
Abukar was charged with burglary, intimidation with a weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm. The Decorah Police Department additionally charged Abukar with operating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Winneshiek County Jail.
Burt-Vasquez was referred to juvenile court services and charged with going armed with intent, carrying weapons and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Ward said Calmar Police and the sheriff's office were jointly investigating.
