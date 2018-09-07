Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CALMAR -- An man and teenager from Minnesota were charged Thursday in a domestic dispute involving shots being fired into a vehicle in Calmar.

Fahad Abukar, 19, and Daniel Burt-Vasquez, 17, both of Rochester, Minnesota, were taken into custody Thursday after the Calmar Police Department and Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office investigated a call of shots fired, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Calmar Police Chief Joe Ward said Abukar and Burt-Vasquez arrived at a West Elm Street home in Calmar armed with some type of gun, though Ward wasn't ready to release what kind.

Ward said a fight ensued outside of the home, and someone fired two rounds into an unoccupied vehicle on the property.

No one was injured.

Abukar was charged with burglary, intimidation with a weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm. The Decorah Police Department additionally charged Abukar with operating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Winneshiek County Jail.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Burt-Vasquez was referred to juvenile court services and charged with going armed with intent, carrying weapons and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Ward said Calmar Police and the sheriff's office were jointly investigating.

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments