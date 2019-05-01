WATERLOO -- A judge suspended the murder trial of Chad Allen Little until Thursday after his defense lawyers say Little had severe flu-like symptoms.
Little walked into the courtroom Wednesday morning holding his stomach, and defense attorney Chris Welch told Judge Joel Dalrymple that Little had been vomiting and was lethargic.
"I don't know that he can proceed," Welch said.
Defense attorney Thomas Gaul also asked if the judge could order Little be seen by the jail doctor.
Dalrymple ordered the trial delayed until Wednesday afternoon and later suspended it until Thursday. He also directed jail staff to make sure Little was seen by medical staff and confined to bed.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Little, 35, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of his girlfriend's daughter, Gracie Buss, 4. He has pleaded not guilty.
The girl's mother, Kristi Buss, is charged with child endangerment causing death and will have a separate trial. Little and Buss were arrested in October 2016.
Prosecutors allege Little injured Gracie Buss at her Downing Court apartment on May 30, 2015. She died days later, on June 3, 2015, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. An autopsy found blunt trauma to the head.
Buss allegedly told authorities that Gracie became injured when she fell down the stairs.
042919jr-little-trial-3
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams shows a photo of a blood-stained pillow during trial for Chad Allen Little on April 29, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
042919jr-little-trial-1
Officer Jody Stratton, right, points to blood on a toddler mattress held by Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams during trial for Chad Allen Little on April 29, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
042619jr-little-trial-2
Chad Little, 35, of Waterloo, is shown during a break in his first-degree murder trial Friday at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo. Little is on trial for the murder of Gracie Buss, 4, the daughter of his girlfriend, in 2015.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
042619jr-little-firchau-2
Forensic pathologist Dr. Dennis Firchau testified Friday that Gracie Buss, 4, of Waterloo, died of head trauma in 2015, but he wasn’t able to determine manner of death. He testified in the first-degree murder trial of Chad Little, the boyfriend of Buss' mother, who is accused in the death of the child.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
042619jr-little-firchau
Forensic pathologist Dr. Dennis Firchau testified Friday that Gracie Buss died of head trauma, but he wasn’t able to determine manner of death. He was testifying in the first-degree murder trial of Chad Little, 35, of Waterloo, accused of killing 4-year-old Gracie Buss in 2015.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
042619ho-surveillance-video-photo
Surveillance video from a car wash lobby shows a large ring on Chad Little’s right hand.
PHOTO FROM CHAD LITTLE TRIAL
042519jr-little-trial-6
Dr. James Poock treated Gracie Buss at the Covenant Medical Center emergency room on May 30, 2015.
042519jr-little-trial-2
Murder defendant Chad Allen Little, left, is shown during a break in court on Thursday at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
042519jr-little-trial-3
Chad Allen Little, 35, of Waterloo, is shown in a Black Hawk County courtroom during a break in his first-degree murder trial Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
042519jr-little-trial-4
Paramedic Kyle Fuller said the injuries he observed on Gracie Buss, 4, weren’t consistent with a fall down the stairs.
100116jm-chad-little-court-02
Chad Little makes his initial appearance in court at the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment Saturday.
JOHN MOLSEED, COURIER STAFF WRITER
100116jm-chad-little-court-03
Chad Little appears in court Saturday morning.
JOHN MOLSEED, COURIER STAFF WRITER
100116jm-chad-little-court-01
Chad Little makes his initial appearance in court at the Black Hawk County Jail Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment Saturday.
JOHN MOLSEED, COURIER STAFF WRITER
093016ho-chad-allen-little
Chad Allen Little
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.