CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police on Thursday released the name of the man killed in a shooting in downtown Cedar Falls late Wednesday.
He was identified as Grant Thomas Saul, 24.
Police said an autopsy has been ordered on Saul, and the investigation into the matter continues. No arrests were announced.
Police were called to a report of gunfire in the 100 block of Main Street about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Saul was found deceased in an upstairs apartment above Los Cabos restaurant.
The assailant or assailants fled before police arrived.
Police Chief Jeff Olson said he couldn't comment on any suspect or suspects developed during the investigation.
Saul is a native of Waterloo and played on the Waterloo Warriors high school hockey team, according to Courier files.
Less than 24 hours removed from Saul's killing, downtown holiday shopping event Jingle and Mingle would go on as planned, said Cedar Falls Community Main Street executive director Carol Lilly.
"We have been, of course, in contact with the police department, and they recommend that we go on as planned," Lilly said Thursday afternoon.
She said the event, "one of our bigger events for the holiday season," is expected to draw a few thousand to downtown Cedar Falls.
"This is really a night we want people to get in the stores and see what's new," she said.
