CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police on Thursday took into custody two juveniles and arrested an adult male in connection with an ongoing investigation into a robbery and assault of two people.
One juvenile, whose age, name and place of residence were not released, faces charges of second-degree robbery and assault causing bodily injury. The second juvenile, also not named, faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury.
The adult, Kameron Mannen Sikkink, 20, of Monona, faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury, both serious misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an Oct. 20 incident where the victims told police they were attacked by some 20 people in the 900 block of West 22nd Street around 1:20 a.m. One of the victims has his cell phone, ID card and wallet stolen.
Officers investigated the robbery using video surveillance cameras that were installed throughout the city. Through the investigation, officers were able to positively identify the suspects and made the arrests.
The case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected, police said.
Court records show that Sikkink is currently awaiting sentencing in connection with a January 2019 burglary in Hawkeye. In that case, he and others allegedly stole two Mossberg shotguns from a locked room at a home during an underage New Year’s Eve party. One of suspects turned up the music and kept watch while the others cut through a wall to gain entry to the room while the owner was sleeping.
He pleaded to burglary and theft charges in the case earlier this month, and sentencing is set for December.
(Staff writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this report.)
