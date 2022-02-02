UPDATE: Cedar Falls police arrest teen in connection with gunfire

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police have arrested a teen in connection with a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers arrested Shawntelly Cortez Johnson Jr., 17, on charges of intimidation with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance while armed on Wednesday.

Neighbors called 911 around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday after hearing gunfire, and witness reported seeing two vehicles fleeing the area, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was discovered, but police found spent shell casings at the scene near the intersection of West 15th and Franklin streets.

Anyone with additional information or video related to this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.