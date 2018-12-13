Editor's Note: The original headline called him a Waterloo man, but he is from Cedar Falls.
WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man awaiting trial for 2017 shooting and a 2018 weapons charge fled the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Monday after a judge raised his bond to $500,000.
Rajih Donley, 30, and his attorney appeared in court Monday morning for a possible plea in a May 2017 shooting that injured a Waterloo man.
During the appearance, Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz confirmed federal prosecutors were considering pursuing charges against Donley, and defense attorney Kathryn Mahoney responded by saying Donley no longer wanted to plead to the shooting.
Judge George Stigler then asked how Donley was able to receive an attorney at state expense when he posted $250,000 bail in the shooting case. As Donley was explaining that relatives had put up houses and vehicle titles as collateral, Stigler announced he was raising bond in the shooting case because of an Oct. 6 felon in possession of a firearm arrest where police found a gun during a traffic stop that took place while Donley was out on bond.
Mahoney explained the gun — which court record describe as a loaded 9 mm Taurus with a green laser sight — was found in Donley’s girlfriend’s car, and he wasn’t in the vehicle. Walz continued the account, claiming prior to the traffic stop Donley had posted a video on social media showing a handgun with a green laser and saying “bond out and still be on illegal (expletive deleted).”
Stigler said he found Donley was a danger to the community and raised the bond to $500,000. Donley — free since November when he posted $25,000 bail in connection with the traffic stop gun — said he was going to step into the hallway to say goodbye to his kids.
He then disappeared down an employee stairwell before authorities could arrive to detain him.
Trial for Donley has been set for Jan. 8, providing he can be found by then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.