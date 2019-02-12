Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested following a chase in a stolen car Monday.

Authorities allege Jeremiah James Bruno, 39, was at an acquaintance's Waterloo home on Sunday night, and when he left, he took her keys and her Chrysler 200.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, a Waterloo patrol officer stopped the car running a red light at East Fifth and Walnut streets. The vehicle initially pulled over but then took off, leading police on a chase that almost T-boned another vehicle on Sycamore Street and sped across the Fifth Street bridge.

Police broke off the chase and found the Chrysler a short time later in the 700 block of Randolph Street. They followed footprints in the snow and arrested Bruno, of 1031 Third St., Cedar Falls, for eluding and second-degree theft. His bond was set at $7,900.

