WATERLOO -- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested following a chase in a stolen car Monday.
Authorities allege Jeremiah James Bruno, 39, was at an acquaintance's Waterloo home on Sunday night, and when he left, he took her keys and her Chrysler 200.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, a Waterloo patrol officer stopped the car running a red light at East Fifth and Walnut streets. The vehicle initially pulled over but then took off, leading police on a chase that almost T-boned another vehicle on Sycamore Street and sped across the Fifth Street bridge.
Police broke off the chase and found the Chrysler a short time later in the 700 block of Randolph Street. They followed footprints in the snow and arrested Bruno, of 1031 Third St., Cedar Falls, for eluding and second-degree theft. His bond was set at $7,900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.