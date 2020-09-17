 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Cedar Falls man arrested following child sex abuse investigation
Roman Casey Gray Bezek

Roman Casey Gray Bezek, also known as Tenko Julius Wilde

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with children.

Police arrested 29-year-old Roman Casey Gray Bezek, also known as Tenko Julius Wilde, of 2216 Lincoln St., on Wednesday on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child. Police said the charges stem from incidents involving two children that occurred over a number of years.

Cedar Falls police received a tip about possible sexual abuse from the Iowa Department of Human Services on Monday. The children were interviewed at the Allen Child Protection Center.

Second-degree sexual abuse is punishable by up to 25 years in prison upon conviction.

