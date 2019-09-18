CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls teacher has been arrested in connection with a crash over the weekend that sent him to the hospital.
Police believe David William Grund, 39, fell asleep while driving around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck into a parked Ford Mustang, which then hit a Dodge Avenger, which hit a Ford Fusion. Grund's truck then hit a tree in the area of West 15th and Washington streets, according to court records. He told police he had 15 beers before driving, records state.
Grund had injuries to his head and a leg, and he was taken to MercyOne Cedar Falls Hospital for treatment. A preliminary breath test resulted in a .177 blood alcohol level, records state, and police collected a blood sample for further testing.
Grund was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated. He was later released from the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial.
Grund is listed as an industrial technology high teacher assigned to Peet Junior High, according to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.
You have free articles remaining.
This is Grund’s second drunken driving arrest.
On March 30, 2018, a Cedar Falls police officer pulled over his pickup in the area of South Main Street and Oregon Road around 12:35 a.m. after noticing the vehicle speeding and crossing the center line, according to court records. A breath test showed a .20 blood-alcohol level, records state.
He pleaded guilty in July 2018 and was sentenced to 88 days in jail suspended to two days in jail with one year probation and a fine. He served the two days of jail time in September 2018, attended a 12-hour intoxicated driving course and had an ignition interlock installed, records state.
Cedar Falls Schools officials did not return a call for a response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Derned edurcators - giving us a bad rap!
Time for him to be "let go". He is to be a "role model" as a teacher, think he fails that. Take him off the taxpayer teat. Before the 3rd time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.