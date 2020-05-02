UPDATE: Car in Arizona missing person probe likely in Waterloo area

Landry, 28, and Batten, 45, and her Subaru remain unaccounted for, and Chino Valley investigators have been in the Waterloo area working with local agencies to gather evidence and pursue leads.

On Tuesday, investigators said they are classifying the disappearances as a homicide case.

Mincks has refused to cooperate in the investigation, according to Chino valley police.

Last week, Landry’s dogs were discovered roaming a park in the Waterloo area, Chapman said. He said the dogs were captured, and a scan of their chips confirmed they were hers.

The dogs are currently in the care of a local shelter, police said.

Then on Friday, authorities sent a drive team with Cedar Valley Underwater Rescue and Recovery and a boat crew with Waterloo Fire Rescue to Harold Getty Lake at the Riverview Recreation Area – formerly known as the Mitchell Pits.

Divers found a car, which was pulled from the water. It turned out to be an Oldsmobile that had likely been underwater for years, and not linked to the Arizona missing persons case, authorities said.