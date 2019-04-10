WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $1.5 million for a former Iowa man charged with attacking a woman on a recreational trail in Waterloo in 2015.
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams asked for the high bond on Wednesday as Patrick Richard Burt, 24, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, arrived from Colorado, where he had been detained following a DNA match.
“The allegations are that Mr. Burt brutally attacked a complete stranger on the trails at George Wyth (State Park), that he moved her, that he raped her, that he beat her severely,” Williams said. “We believe he continues to pose a danger to the community.”
Williams said that while Burt had little contact with authorities as an adult, he has a “terribly assaultive past” as a juvenile.
Burt said little during the brief court hearing, and he listed an Aurora, Colo., address as his most recent home.
Colorado authorities detained Burt on a willful injury charge in the Waterloo trail attack in March, and Waterloo police added first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse charges when he was returned to Iowa on Tuesday.
Both the sexual assault and kidnapping charges carry mandatory life in prison sentences upon conviction. The willful injury charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police said his victim was jogging in George Wyth State Park on July 28, 2015, when she was beaten unconscious, dragged into the woods and sexually assaulted. Passersby found her semiconscious and partially clothed near the campground entrance, and she had suffered a broken nose, chipped teeth and other injuries.
Investigators recovered seminal fluid from the assault and entered the DNA profile in to the CODIS national DNA database.
The identity of the assailant remained a mystery, but in February 2017 the mystery began to unravel.
Burt was living in Cedar Falls at the time, and he became upset while playing a video game, which led to him causing an estimated $1,200 damage to his father’s home, according to Courier archives. Police were called, and Burt was arrested for felony criminal mischief.
He later received a deferred judgment to a misdemeanor charge that was eventually expunged, according to statements in court. But the case triggered the routine collection of a DNA sample that was also entered into CODIS.
Investigators at the Waterloo Police Department were notified of the hit in the DNA database in March, and Aurora police detained Burt until he could be returned to Iowa.
