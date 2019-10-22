WATERLOO – Bond had been set at $100,000 each for two Buchanan County men arrested in a Monday night home invasion in Waterloo.
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams told the court 40-year-old James David Welton of Independence is a danger to the community and a flight risk who had been on bond awaiting trial for unrelated drug and weapons charges for which he missed court dates.
“We do have some major concerns. He had several failure to appears in three years, the most recent one he did take off for California. He was extradited to Oregon, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office had to go pick him up in Oregon,” Williams said. “It has made aware to the state that he has substantial resources, and our major concern is that only a high bond will secure his attendance. He was captured on video with a handgun.”
The new charges against Welton include fourth-degree theft, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon and being a domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.
Also arrested overnight was Larry William Clayton, 52, of Hazleton, who is charged with intimidation with a weapon, assault while participating in a felony and first-degree burglary.
Police said they caught Welton and Clayton hiding in the basement of 532 Western Ave. following a scuffle and shooting that resulted in a bullet grazing a victim’s face.
At least two other suspects remain at large in the home invasion after fleeing from the house.
Maj. Joe Leibold said the general public is not in danger.
“This wasn’t random,” Leibold said.
Police said a 9mm Springfield XD handgun that had been reported stolen from a Cedar Falls house earlier this month was used in Monday’s home invasion. Leibold said investigators also seized a long gun.
According to police, Clayton, Welton and two others forced their way the Western Avenue home around 6 p.m. Monday. A struggle broke out, and one of the intruders fired a gun. The bullet grazed Ryan Butt’s face, according to police.
A neighbor heard the shot and called police, Leibold said. A patrol officer was in the Six Corners area and pulled up within minutes, trapping Welton and Clayton inside. Part of the crime was captured on a surveillance video, police said.
The reason for the attack wasn’t immediately known.
Court records show Welton has an extensive criminal history and was awaiting trial for child endangerment and meth ingredient charges from a 2015 search in Independence and weapons charges for a January 2016 traffic stop in rural Gilbertville where officers found a military-style rifle.
He was convicted of the weapons offense during a 2016 trial, but he won a retrial because the state failed to disclose fingerprinting done on the weapon (the fingerprinting results were inconclusive).
While awaiting retrial, he was also arrested for carrying brass knuckles and a knife during a July 2017 traffic stop on Interstate 380 and for having meth-laced vape oil in a June 2017 traffic stop on Highway 20 in Buchanan County.
He apparently failed to attend a March 2018 pretrial conference in the Gilbertville gun case and remained at large until June 2019 when he was detained in Multnomah County, Ore. He was returned to Iowa and posted bond.
