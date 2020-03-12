UPDATE: Bond set at $250K in armored car robbery

WATERLOO – Bond has been set at $250,000 for a Waterloo man arrested in connection with an armored car robbery that left his alleged accomplice dead.

Police allege Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, was in a vehicle that drove off when shooting broke out during the heist outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Gonzalez was arrested for first-degree robbery hours later without incident when he pulled up at the Kwik Star convenience store on Cedar Bend Street.

During an initial appearance in court on Thursday, corrections officials said Gonzalez is currently on parole for a drug-related felony, and a parole violation will likely be filed.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Bryce Altman Miller of rural LaPorte City.

According to police, two guards with Rochester Armored Car were loading cash into their vehicle when a group of people approached and told them to "get on the ground and give me all your money."

They turned to see one of the suspects had his face covered and was holding to pistols, and the guards opened fire, hitting some of the suspects. One vehicle fled from the scene and was found abandoned a few blocks away.