WATERLOO — A coffee can sitting on the curb of a Waterloo neighborhood contained small explosives, according to police.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Bomb Squad disarmed the devices with a specialized robot Monday afternoon, and the case remains under investigation.

Details weren’t immediately available but police said the red plastic Folgers coffee can held small cylinders with fuses that contained an explosive substance.

A resident in the 300 block of Rath Street called 911 around 4 p.m. Monday to report the can and the objects inside.

Patrol officers shut down the street a block in each direction, and residents were cautioned to remain inside while the bomb squad set up on Lake Avenue across the street and deployed the robot.

The remote control robot approached the can and detonated it as a precaution, sending small puff of white smoke down the street.

