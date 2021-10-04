UPDATE: Body found in Cedar River believed to be missing Waterloo woman

WATERLOO -- A body found in the Cedar River on Monday morning is believed to be that of a Waterloo woman who disappeared over the weekend.

Juana Rubio, 51, was last seen outside of her residence of 1120 Riehl St. at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, her body was discovered in the water near Exchange Park, according to police.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, and police said no foul play is suspected.

Rubio had been at an event at the National Cattle Congress grounds on Saturday night, and a family member gave her a ride home and dropped her off. When her daughter came home around midnight, Rubio was gone, said Capt. David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department.

Authorities were concerned because Rubio had medical conditions that require medicine, and she didn’t have her medications with her.

On Monday morning, a relative discovered Rubio’s personal belongings under the Sans Souci Island bridge about five blocks from her home, Mohlis said. Police searched the banks and found the body downstream near the shore.

A crew with Waterloo Fire Rescue used a boat to recover the body.

