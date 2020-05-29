UPDATE: Bodies found in car buried at Evansdale site

EVANSDALE – The search for a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather appears to have ended on a dead-end road in Evansdale.
Chino Valley police on Friday said remains believed to be Elissa Landry and David Batten were discovered inside Landry’s Subaru, which was buried in an undeveloped lot on Timber Oak Road, ending more than a month of searching that stretched central Arizona to the Cedar Valley.
Official confirmation on the identities of the bodies found inside the vehicle are pending medical examiner results, police said.
Charges against Landry’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Mitchell Allen Mincks, and anyone who may have assisted him are pending coordination with Yavapai County Attorney’s Office and United States federal prosecutors, police said.
Police continue to investigate their deaths.
Although no one has been charged, Mincks, formerly of Waterloo, has been detained on a federal probation violation and earlier in the week was transported from Iowa back to Arizona for a hearing.
Authorities spent three days at the Timber Oak crime scene, a 1-acre lot that houses a steel shed and animal pens.
Neighbors said police arrived on the scene on Wednesday. Trailers and light earthmoving equipment could be seen on the property on Thursday.
On Friday, officers used tarps to shield the perimeter of the crime scene from view, but sounds of equipment could be heard in the neighborhood. Authorities ordered a portable toilet that arrived Friday morning, a sign that the search is expected to continue.
Batten, 45, and Landry, 28, of Chino Valley, were reported missing around April 19 along with Mincks, who had been living with family in Arizona.
Mincks was found at a rural Black Hawk County home on April 28 and detained.
This week, Chino Valley police received information that evidence relating to the case was located a Timber Oak Road, and they notified local law enforcement and sent detectives back to Iowa.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo Police Department, Evansdale Police Department and teams with the FBI also assisted.
PHOTOS: Arizona missing persons
042820jr-missing-search-1
042820jr-missing-search-2
Reward poster
050220ho-car-lake-1
050220ho-car-lake-2
Missing poster
David Batten
Mitchell Allen Mincks
Mitchell Allen Mincks
Elissa Landry
050220ho-car-lake-4
050220ho-missing-arizona-a
052820jr-timberoak-search-1
052820jr-timberoak-search-2
052820jr-timberoak-search-3
052820jr-timberoak-search-4
