UPDATE: Bodies found in car buried at Evansdale site

EVANSDALE – The search for a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather appears to have ended on a dead-end road in Evansdale.

Chino Valley police on Friday said remains believed to be Elissa Landry and David Batten were discovered inside Landry’s Subaru, which was buried in an undeveloped lot on Timber Oak Road, ending more than a month of searching that stretched central Arizona to the Cedar Valley.

Official confirmation on the identities of the bodies found inside the vehicle are pending medical examiner results, police said.

Charges against Landry’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Mitchell Allen Mincks, and anyone who may have assisted him are pending coordination with Yavapai County Attorney’s Office and United States federal prosecutors, police said.

Police continue to investigate their deaths.

Although no one has been charged, Mincks, formerly of Waterloo, has been detained on a federal probation violation and earlier in the week was transported from Iowa back to Arizona for a hearing.

Authorities spent three days at the Timber Oak crime scene, a 1-acre lot that houses a steel shed and animal pens.