UPDATE: Bicyclist killed rode his bike every day to work

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley restaurant community is mourning the loss of a kitchen manager who was killed early Sunday in a vehicle-bicycle crash in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police on Monday identified the bicyclist as Gerrick Stotser, 45, of Waterloo. He died after being struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Greenhill Road just inside the Waterloo city limits about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. While police are releasing few details into the crash, they did say that Stotser was traveling east when the crash occurred.

Darin Beck, president of Paramount Barco, which owns Stuffed Olive and Roxxy Cedar Falls, among other eating and drinking establishments in the area, said that Stotser was the kitchen lead for both Olive and Roxxy and was riding his bike home from a Saturday night shift.

"He rode his bike because he chose to, not because he had to," Beck said. Our manager often tried to give him rides home (when the weather was bad) but he almost always said no. It was his thing," Beck recalls.

He said Stotser always had all the lighting and protective gear to ride.

Stotser was described as great guy who was a "welcome addition to us" when he joined Stuffed Olive and Roxxy a few months ago, Beck said. "He came at the right time when we needed him."