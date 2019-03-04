INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man accused of setting his home on fire while relatives were inside Saturday night was seen pouring gas into the residence, according to authorities.
Shane Allen Heins was heard saying something to the effect of “you all deserve to die” and “go to hell” and light a piece of paper, court records state.
After starting the fire, which sent at least two people to the hospital, Hines drove off and went to his mother’s home in Oelwein, according to authorities.
Heins, 44, of arrested for first-degree arson and was in the Buchanan County Jail as of Monday morning.
Court records indicate Heins’ wife and stepdaughter were in the house at the time of the blaze, as was the wife’s elderly uncle. All three were taken to Buchanan County Health center, and the wife and uncle were flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. Their conditions weren’t available.
According to officials, firefighters were sent to 711 13th Street NE around 11:57 p.m. Saturday. The daughter had escaped through a door, and the mother had to crawl through a window, according to Fire Chief Richard Newton of the Independence Fire Department.
Police and sheriff’s deputies who were first to arrive broke a bedroom window to reach the uncle, who was trapped inside, according to court records. Smoke began billowing from the window, and officers were able to pull him to safety.
Within minutes, flames began to engulf the house, according to police. Newton said the blaze had already burned through the roof when firefighters arrived. The roof then collapsed, keeping them from getting at the heart of the blaze, he said.
Firefighters from Jesup came to assist.
“We were on the scene battling the fire for seven hours,” Newton said. “It was a pretty prolonged extinguishment.”
Crews remained on the scene well into Sunday to help investigators comb through the wreckage and gather evidence. The Iowa Fire Marshal Division and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.