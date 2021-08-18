UPDATE: Audit finds inmates released early, late at Buchanan County Jail

INDEPENDENCE --- The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found that inmates at the Buchanan County Jail don’t always serve the proper amount of time behind bars.

In a report filed Wednesday, the auditor found 109 instances where inmates were apparently let out of jail early and without explanation, instances where they didn’t serve the full time the court had ordered.

Of those, 101 were released a day or two early, and there were 33 instances in which an individual’s time served was less than the jail time sentenced by more than two days.

Auditors determined 25 of the 33 hadn’t been released from jail improperly -- 16 had been transferred to another correctional facility to serve the remainder of their jail sentence; another four were convicted of a drunk driving offense and could attend a 48-hour class to reduce their sentence to the time already served; four others hadn’t reported to the jail in the first place to begin serving their time; and one had been released on appeal bond.

The remaining eight were let out earlier at the direction of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office’s now former jail administrator.

The audit also uncovered 40 instances where inmates stayed in jail longer than their sentences, again without explanation.