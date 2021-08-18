UPDATE: Audit finds inmates released early, late at Buchanan County Jail

INDEPENDENCE --- The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found that inmates at the Buchanan County Jail don’t always serve the proper amount of time behind bars.
In a report filed Wednesday, the auditor found 109 instances where inmates were apparently let out of jail early and without explanation, instances where they didn’t serve the full time the court had ordered.
Of those, 101 were released a day or two early, and there were 33 instances in which an individual’s time served was less than the jail time sentenced by more than two days.
Auditors determined 25 of the 33 hadn’t been released from jail improperly -- 16 had been transferred to another correctional facility to serve the remainder of their jail sentence; another four were convicted of a drunk driving offense and could attend a 48-hour class to reduce their sentence to the time already served; four others hadn’t reported to the jail in the first place to begin serving their time; and one had been released on appeal bond.
The remaining eight were let out earlier at the direction of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office’s now former jail administrator.
The audit also uncovered 40 instances where inmates stayed in jail longer than their sentences, again without explanation.
Auditors also found 104 instances in which inmates’ time behind bars wasn’t recorded in booking records and 132 times where it wasn’t possible to determine if inmates had properly served their time because of the lack of information about concurrent, consecutive and suspended sentences.
In addition, the audit found times where the number of days served didn't agree with the number of days billed for room and board fees. Also, it wasn't possible to determine if all jail collections were properly deposited because supporting documentation was not available.
The auditor’s office recommended the sheriff’s office strengthen internal controls and separate duties of jail staff along with periodic reviews of jail time.
In May 2020, Jail Administrator Russell West was placed on leave and then stepped down after the Iowa Attorney General’s Office issued a contempt of court action for allegedly releasing eight inmates before they had served their complete sentences in 2016, 2018 and 2020. The contempt case remains pending in court.
The probe began in 2020 when the sheriff’s office notified the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation after a person who was supposed to be in jail was spotted outside in the community. Officials determined the jail’s records showed him as being a current inmate.
West told DCI agents the inmate had been released as part of a “gentlemen’s agreement” so the prisoner could get dental work with the understanding he would return and finish his sentence after the dental work, according to the audit.
West also told investigators that it wasn’t unusual to release inmates a day or two early, especially during the COVID pandemic, and he said inmates were released early to avoid letting them out late at night or at busy or inconvenient times.
In another instance, West told investigators an inmate helped deal with a "problem inmate" so he rewarded the inmate by letting him out early. West told the DCI he did not think he was releasing "terrible people," according to the audit.
A second deputy, Tammy Steenbock, who was responsible for maintaining the jails records, was placed on administrative leave in connection with the matter, according to the auditor’s office.
Auditors said they found no instances where jail staff personally benefited by releasing inmates prior to completion of their sentenced jail time.