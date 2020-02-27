You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Ashes burglary one of several rural break-ins
UPDATE: Ashes burglary one of several rural break-ins

DIKE – The family of a rural Dike man who died earlier this month is asking for the public’s help after his remains were stolen in a burglary.

“We don't care why you did it or what else you took; we want this wooden box back! This is his cremains, the last hold his daughters have!! Someone knows something,” Daniel Evanson’s sister, Dawn Brown of Readlyn, wrote in a Facebook post. "Please just take him back to his farm and leave him under the bench on the deck.”

Sheriff’s deputies said the break-in is one of several that have happened in recent weeks in Grundy and Black Hawk counties that may be related. Deputies from both counties are investigating.

Evanson, an Army veteran who had worked as a video production engineer for Waterloo Community Schools, died Feb. 6 at the age of 65.

Burglars struck his home late Feb. 14 or early Feb. 15 and took a decorative woodwork box that contained his ashes, according to family members. The photo of the box shows a farm scene with a tractor and a barn.

“I assume they took the box thinking it was something special and didn’t know what it contained,” said Chief Deputy Kirk Dolleslager with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

There was forced entry, and about 100 record albums, a TV, firearms, Harley Davidson T-shirts and a child-sized motorcycle that was used as a lawn decoration were also taken from the property, Dolleslager said.

Other burglaries have been reported in the two-county area, and like Evanson’s, a few others have been at homes of the recently deceased, prompting concerns that the thieves have been finding prospects in obituaries, Dolleslager said.

He cautioned residents to exercise extra caution if they’ve had a death in the family.

Burglars have also hit properties of the living, including a Grundy County house where people were home and apparently scared away the intruders, Dolleslager said.

He said deputies have collected evidence during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.

