UPDATE: Ashes burglary one of several rural break-ins

DIKE – The family of a rural Dike man who died earlier this month is asking for the public’s help after his remains were stolen in a burglary.

“We don't care why you did it or what else you took; we want this wooden box back! This is his cremains, the last hold his daughters have!! Someone knows something,” Daniel Evanson’s sister, Dawn Brown of Readlyn, wrote in a Facebook post. "Please just take him back to his farm and leave him under the bench on the deck.”

Sheriff’s deputies said the break-in is one of several that have happened in recent weeks in Grundy and Black Hawk counties that may be related. Deputies from both counties are investigating.

Evanson, an Army veteran who had worked as a video production engineer for Waterloo Community Schools, died Feb. 6 at the age of 65.

Burglars struck his home late Feb. 14 or early Feb. 15 and took a decorative woodwork box that contained his ashes, according to family members. The photo of the box shows a farm scene with a tractor and a barn.

“I assume they took the box thinking it was something special and didn’t know what it contained,” said Chief Deputy Kirk Dolleslager with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

