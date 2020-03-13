UPDATE: Arrests in armored car robbery now stand at 3

WATERLOO – Another person has been arrested in Wednesday’s fatal armored car robbery, bringing the total number charged to three.

Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 29, of Evansdale, and Justina Lynn Davis, 28, of Urbandale, were detained in the Des Moines area overnight on warrants for first-degree murder and are in the Polk County Jail awaiting transport back to Waterloo.

Police said Davis drove a second getaway car after armored car guards opened fire on the first one during the botched hold-up outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue.

Alleged robber Bryce Miller, 37, of rural LaPorte City, was killed in gunfire after he allegedly approached the guards wearing a mask with a pistol in each hand on Wednesday.

Cruz and Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, of Waterloo, were in the first getaway car and were injured when that car took fire from the guards, according to police.

Investigators allege Davis was waiting for the Cruz and Gonzalez in the 400 block of Hilltop Road in a Hyundai Sonata when they pulled up in their bullet-riddled getaway car. The two exited the damaged car and climbed into the Sonata, which drove off.