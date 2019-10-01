{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO ---A bicycle-riding gunman was arrested Monday night after he allegedly shot out the window of a car.

Davon Matlock, 18, of 416 Sunnyside Ave., was arrested on his bicycle about 9:30 p.m. for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons and attempted third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle.

Waterloo police said officers were called to the 1100 block of South Street for a report of gunfire. The victim told officers someone shot her vehicle’s window and then opened the driver’s-side door.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A patrol officer and member of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team found a person matching the description of the suspect in the area of Williston Avenue and Minnesota Street.

Matlock had .45-caliber rounds in his pocket, and police later found a .45-caliber Beretta handgun. The caliber matched a spent shell casing found at the scene, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
4
0
1
8

Tags

Load comments