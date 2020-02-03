UPDATE: Arrest made in Capitol Building break-in

DES MOINES – The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has made an arrest in connection with the entry and damage to the Iowa State Capitol Building on Sunday.

Matthew McCoy Parker, 22, of Pleasant Hill, has been arrested and charged with one count of criminal trespass (an aggravated misdemeanor) and one count of second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony).

Parker came forward following the distribution of images captured on State Capitol surveillance cameras.

