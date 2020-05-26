UPDATE: Arrest in weekend gunfire in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – One person was arrested after allegedly firing a shot over the weekend.

Seyveion Marchelle James Hayes, 20, of 1803 Franklin St., was arrested Saturday for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from jail pending trial.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Mulberry Street around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, and witnesses told police that Hayes had fired a shotgun once in the backyard of 1818 Franklin St. following an earlier argument.

No injuries were reported.

Police searched the house and found a 12-gauge Stevens Model 320 shotgun, an AK-47-sytle rifle and a bolt-action rifle in the home.

Court records show that Hayes is currently on probation in an October 2015 armed robber at Mr. Jay’s Café on West Fifth Street.

