UPDATE: Arizona missing persons case ends with grisly discovery in Evansdale

Authorities spent three days at the Timber Oak crime scene, a 1-acre lot that houses a steel shed and animal pens.

Neighbors said police arrived on the scene Wednesday. Trailers and light earth-moving equipment could be seen on the property Thursday.

On Friday, officers used tarps to shield the area from view, but sounds of equipment could be heard in the neighborhood.

Batten, 45, and Landry, 28, of Chino Valley, were reported missing around April 19 along with Mincks, who had been living with family in Arizona. Landry was Mincks’ girlfriend, and Batten was her stepfather. Investigators searched Batten’s home and found evidence of foul play April 22. Mincks was found at a rural Black Hawk County home April 28 and detained.

This week, Chino Valley police received information that evidence relating to the case was located on Timber Oak Road, and they notified local law enforcement and sent detectives to Iowa. No further information was provided about the tip.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo Police Department, Evansdale Police Department and teams with the FBI also assisted.