WATERLOO -- A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a car carrying two people in April.
Waterloo police arrested Jacob Tyler Ray Foss, 20, on Monday for intimidation with a weapon. He was released from jail pending trial.
Authorities allege Foss was involved in an altercation at his Kent Circle apartment around 2:20 p.m. April 23. When the people he was arguing with drove off, he fired at their Dodge Challenger, hitting the vehicle at least four times, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Police investigating the shooting found spent shell casings in his doorway and the grass outside, a large quantity of marijuana and marijuana wax cartridges in his apartment and a stolen .40-caliber Glock handgun. Foss was arrested for felony drug charges and trafficking stolen weapons immediately following the shooting.
