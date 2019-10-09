{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities briefly evacuated a Waterloo apartment building when officers inside heard gunfire.

According to Capt. Mike Hayes with the Cedar Falls Police Department, Cedar Falls police investigators were at 1306 W. Donald St. for a fraud investigation around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when they heard gunshots.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The investigators called for backup, drawing officers from Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and residents evacuated the building.

After about an hour, police had searched the building and were unable to find any injuries, damages or suspects, residents were allowed to return. It wasn’t clear where the gunshots came from, Hayes said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
8
1
2

Tags

Load comments