UPDATE: Alleged getaway driver arrested in armored car robbery

WATERLOO --- A second person has been arrested in Wednesday’s armored car robbery that left one dead.

Police said Justina Lynn Davis, 28, of Urbandale, drove a second getaway car after armored car guards opened fire on the first one during the botched hold-up outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue.

Davis was arrested overnight in the Des Moines area on a warrant for first-degree robbery. As of this morning she was in the Polk County Jail awaiting transfer back to Waterloo.

Alleged robber Bryce Miller, 37, of rural LaPorte City, was killed in gunfire after he allegedly approached the guards wearing a mask with a pistol in each hand on Wednesday.

Another suspect, Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, of Waterloo, was in the first getaway car and was injured when that car took fire from the guards.

Investigators allege that Davis was waiting for the robbers in the 400 block of Hilltop Road in a Hyundai Sonata when the robbers pulled up in their bullet-riddled getaway car. The robbers exited the damage car and climbed into the Sonata, which drove off.

Gonzalez was arrested hours later when he was in vehicle that pulled up to gas pumps at a convenience store. His bond has been set at $250,000.