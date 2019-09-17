{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH – A Decorah man has been arrested for allegedly killing two dogs with an ax on Saturday morning, and for violating his pre-trial conditions for that act.

Decorah police arrested Douglas Earl Usgaard, 21, for two counts of animal torture, an aggravated misdemeanor. On Monday, a charge of violating his pre-trial supervision was added, a felony.

Usgaard remains in the Winneshiek County Jail on a no-bond hold for the pre-trial revocation charge.

Court records allege Usgaard used an ax to kill a 14-year-old Labradoodle named Trina and a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon named Maz on Saturday morning at the Mound Street home where he was living with relatives.

The dogs belonged to a family member, records state.

Usgaard is currently awaiting trial on theft charges for allegedly stealing two iPhones from the Luther College football stadium in July.

