CEDAR FALLS — There was no threat to Cedar Falls High School Wednesday, but district officials said an air gun was brought into the building a day earlier.
“Through the investigation, and reports from students and parents, it has now become known that some type of CO2 gun/air propel gun was brought to school yesterday,” according to an emailed statement from Cedar Falls Community Schools’ spokeswoman Janelle Darst. “The reported weapon has been secured by Cedar Falls Police. That is now an ongoing investigation.”
Authorities began investigating a rumor that a gun was brought to the high school Wednesday after school administrators learned about it at 9:20 a.m.
Police Chief Jeff Olson said the incident started with a conversation on social media. Officers soon determined the weapon wasn’t brought to the school on Wednesday. He said police are still looking into the matter and are interviewing a student, and officers searched a vehicle in connection with the investigation.
Darst said the air gun “was not secured at the high school.” Rather, police found it “at a location off campus.”
As a result, officials determined no action such as a building lockdown was necessary. School administrators notified parents with a message confirming the rumor of a gun at school Wednesday was false and classes continued as usual.
“We encourage our students to say something if they see something,” the statement from the district noted. “Again, safety and security of our students are of our utmost concern.”
If needed, additional updates will be sent to parents, school officials said.
Only it was not a rumor. It was true and they confiscated a co2 gun....hours after telling parents that it was ok and there was no threat.
I have been told by my daughter that there were 2 incidents. One involving an airsoft gun and another with a real gun. Cf schools is not telling the whole story.
WOW things have changed. I took guns to history class for a report. They where all WWII. It was NOT hard to find guns in the truck and cars of students. Times change I left CFHS in 1977.
