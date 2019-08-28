WAUKON -- After his pickup truck caught fire Tuesday evening, deputies say a Waukon man climbed to the top of a water tower and stripped naked before being arrested.
Ryan Daniel Peters, 34, of Waukon, also known as Ryan Troendle, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trespassing and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors. He was booked into the Allamakee County Jail.
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office was called to Iron Mine Drive at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle fire, and found a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck engulfed in flame.
The truck was determined to belong to Peters, but he wasn't located. The fire was extinguished by the Waukon Fire Department.
Just after 9 p.m., deputies were called to the water tower at the sheriff's office, 877 Highway 9, in Waukon, around a mile from the vehicle fire. They found Peters about 65 feet off the ground on the water tower, according to a report.
The tower has a cage at the bottom of the ladder that is designed to prevent access, but Peters had squeezed through the bars, according to court records.
Deputies say Peters refused to come down from the water tower and then removed all of his clothing. He also screamed profanity at authorities. After an hour and 15 minutes of negotiations, Peters climbed down from the water tower and was arrested.
Assisting at the scene were Waukon Police and Veteran Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.
Court records show that Peters is currently on probation for assault and eluding charges stemming from a November 2015 incident where he was accused of setting a fire at his parents’ house and pointing a .22-caliber rifle at his father and assaulting him. He then allegedly took his father’s truck and led authorities on a chase where he attempted to drive at a sheriff’s deputy.
Corrections officials are asking the court for a probation revocation hearing.
