VINTON --- Vinton police have added drug charges to a Vinton woman arrested Aug. 23 in connection with a stabbing.
Misty Marie Meister, 40, now faces charges of third-offense possession of marijuana, third-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She and Wayne Gary Kaplan, 46, of Shellsburg, were originally arrested Aug. 23 after police were called shortly before 4 a.m. to a disturbance at 604 F Ave., Vinton. While responding, an officer was flagged down at West Fifth Street and C Avenue by a man who had sustained lacerations to his arm and hand and said he'd been stabbed at the F Avenue residence.
At the time, Meister was charged with interference with official acts, simple assault and criminal mischief. Kaplan, 46, was arrested for assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The victim, who was not identified, was treated at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton and released.
