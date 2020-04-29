UPDATE: 2 Black Hawk County Jail staffers test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Two Black Hawk County Jail staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Tony Thompson said Wednesday.

One is a nurse with Naphcare Inc., the correctional health-care company contracted to provide 24-hour medical and mental health coverage at the jail.

The second is an employee of Summit Food Services, which prepares inmate meals.

Both individual have been quarantined pursuant to corporate and Sheriff’s Office policies.

The nurse normally works the night shift, and has minimal contact with other staffers or inmates, Thompson said. Kitchen staff also has minimal contact with staff and no contact with inmates.

Increased monitoring of staff and inmates has been implemented. To date no inmates or employees have tested positive for the virus.

Thompson said the kitchen employee’s roommate works at Tyson Foods and had previously tested positive for the coronavirus.