WATERLOO -- An elementary-aged boy was taken into custody Monday evening after police found him carrying a semi-automatic rifle in a pillow case.

A Waterloo Police officer spotted three boys carrying a pillow containing what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle in the area of West Sixth and Allen streets just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say officer tried to stop the boys but they ran away on foot.

The 10-year-old boy, who Waterloo Police are not naming due to his age, was stopped outside Irving Elementary School, 1115 W. Fifth St., and charged with carrying weapons and interference with official acts while carrying a firearm.

The 10-year-old was found to be carrying a .22-caliber rifle, according to police. Police said the rifle turned out not to be an AR-15.

He is not being charged as an adult, and was released to his parents after being referred to juvenile court.

The other boys, ages 14 and 15, were not charged, police said.

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

