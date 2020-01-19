Untraceable 'ghost guns,' like one used in Waterloo shooting, draw attention of ATF

"Often times, that is very good information for a criminal investigation that involves that gun, be it a shooting or a homicide or what have you," Ham said. "As an investigator, you like to know where that gun came from. We don't have that ability with these guns. … We lose the ability to be able to tell anyone in law enforcement where that gun came from or whose hands it has passed through."

Authorities said the more common ways firearms end up in the wrong hands are through theft or "straw-man" purchases in which a friend with a clean record buys a gun for felon.

ATF officials are also tracking the prevalence of frames and receivers made with 3-D printing, but at this point most available printers don’t produce a plastic that will stand up to firing a bullet, Ham said.

Locally, ghost gun kits saw a brief period of popularity but didn’t catch on, according to dealers.

“It took off a little bit to start with. It was a little bit of a fad,” said Mike Rosteck, who operates Mr. Guns, a licensed firearm dealer in Waterloo.

Mr. Gun’s doesn’t sell 80 percent kits, but sometimes people who have assembled their own guns from a kit try to sell them to his store.

Rosteck said he turns them away.