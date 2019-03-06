Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO — A University of Northern Iowa student awaiting trial in an alleged sextortion scheme in Black Hawk County has been sentenced on charges in a similar ploy in Story County.

According to court records, Christian Albert Gossweiler, 18, of Mason City, was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to two years of supervised probation, and ordered to undergo a psychosexual and mental health evaluation Feb. 27 in Story County District Court. He pleaded to one count of extortion, a felony.

Authorities allege Gossweiler had targeted an Iowa State University student he met on Tinder in 2017 when he was using an assumed name. She sent him a nude photo through Snapchat, and he later allegedly threatened to show the photo to “everyone … from your old school, college and family” if she didn’t do what he wanted or blocked him on social media.

The victim went to ISU police in January 2018, and investigators traced the Snapchat and email accounts to Gossweiler, records state.

He was arrested on the Story County case in October 2018, about two months after University of Northern Iowa police charged him with extortion for allegedly threatening to release photos and videos another woman sent him if she didn’t have sex with him.

In that case, UNI officers posed as the woman to set up a meeting in Cedar Falls in August and arrested Gossweiler, who was using the name “Zack,” when he arrived.

Trial in the Black Hawk County case is tentatively scheduled for April.

He also is charged with extortion and harassment in Scott County for allegedly using threats to collect additional photos of the victim in the UNI case in July 2018.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments