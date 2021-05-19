UNI student identifies shower intruder at trial

WATERLOO – A University of Northern Iowa student identified an Oskaloosa man as the person who exposed himself while she showered in a dorm bathroom in 2019.

“I started to shampoo my hair when my shower curtain was ripped open,” she said. She then turned toward the intruder.

“We were face to face,” she said. As she looked down, she saw he was fondling himself.

She screamed. He ran off.

In court on Wednesday, the woman identified Tre Mone Nimmers as the intruder as testimony began in his trial.

Nimmers, 22, is charged with indecent exposure and invasion of privacy in the Jan. 13, 2019, incident in the women’s wing of Noehren Hall.

Defense attorney Adam Junaid said Nimmers didn’t match the initial description given of the suspect — identified as a having no facial hair and a slim build versus Nimmers’s beard and athletic build — and he said police botched the investigation and didn’t look into other possible suspects.

“This case is about the police and what they didn’t do,” Junaid said.

Authorities said Nimmers is a former UNI student and had lived at Dancer and Noehren halls when he attended in 2016 and 2017.