UNI student identifies shower intruder at trial

WATERLOO – A University of Northern Iowa student identified an Oskaloosa man as the person who exposed himself while she showered in a dorm bathroom in 2019.
“I started to shampoo my hair when my shower curtain was ripped open,” she said. She then turned toward the intruder.
“We were face to face,” she said. As she looked down, she saw he was fondling himself.
She screamed. He ran off.
In court on Wednesday, the woman identified Tre Mone Nimmers as the intruder as testimony began in his trial.
Nimmers, 22, is charged with indecent exposure and invasion of privacy in the Jan. 13, 2019, incident in the women’s wing of Noehren Hall.
Defense attorney Adam Junaid said Nimmers didn’t match the initial description given of the suspect — identified as a having no facial hair and a slim build versus Nimmers’s beard and athletic build — and he said police botched the investigation and didn’t look into other possible suspects.
“This case is about the police and what they didn’t do,” Junaid said.
Authorities said Nimmers is a former UNI student and had lived at Dancer and Noehren halls when he attended in 2016 and 2017.
Following the Jan. 13, 2019, shower incident, Det. Dana Jaeger with UNI Police said he looked into electronic data from dorm’s wifi access points and didn’t find traces of any students matching the suspect’s description in the area at the time. He said guest users like non-students wouldn’t have shown up in the electronic data.
Noehren Hall didn’t have security cameras, but there was a camera at the nearby Redeker Center that recorded footage of a person in the area about two weeks later. The victim identified the person as the suspect, the image was posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers online, and Nimmers was identified from the photo, Jaeger said.
During trial, a former girlfriend of Nimmers testified that Nimmers had been in Cedar Falls on the weekend of Jan. 13, 2019. She said she confronted him through text and Snapchat messages after seeing the Crime Stoppers report.
The ex-girlfriend said Nimmers explained to her that he went to walk around Noehren Hall because he used to live there, and during the visit he was approached and asked to show his student ID. She said he told her he got scared and hid in a bathroom.
She said he later told her to delete the messages.
Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Thursday.