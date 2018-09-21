CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help.
According to the UNI Police Department they are currently investigating several car burglaries in and around their campus. The UNI Police Department believes the male in the pictures may have information useful in their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 273-2712 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.
