UNI police arrest driver for gun, drugs

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop early Sunday.

University of Northern Iowa police pulled over a Toyota Camry with Oregon license plates for a bad headlight around 2:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Seerley Boulevard. Officers noticed an odor of alcohol, and authorities found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, scales, bags of marijuana and $490 in cash.

The driver, 23-year-old Pa Modou Saine, was arrested for carrying weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $50,000.

Politico reports that on Nov. 16, the Senate unanimously passed a bill seeking to expand medical marijuana research. The House also unanimously passed the bill in July. It is the first time a standalone cannabis-related bill has been approved by both the House and Senate.
clip art squad cars
