Undercover investigation leads to federal prison time for Buchanan Co. man

WINTHROP – A Winthrop man has been sentenced to prison for selling meth.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced David Anthony Vargas, 48, to 19 years and seven months in prison on Tuesday on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He will be on supervised release for 10 years following his prison time.

According to authorities, agents with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force began investigating Vargas in early 2019 after receiving a tip. Officers conducted three undercover buys with Vargas in February, March and April 2019, netting a total of 108 grams of pure meth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators suspected he was obtaining meth from the Burlington area, and in May they searched his room while he was staying at the Catfish Bend Casino there. Officers found 386 grams of pure meth in a suitcase along with a digital scale and $1,457 in cash.

Vargas was previously convicted in state court of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in 2007.

Courier reporter Jeff Reinitz's most memorable stories of 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.