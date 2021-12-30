Tyson COVID suits to remain in state court

WATELOO -- Lawsuits brought by family members of Waterloo Tyson workers who died early in the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in state court, according to a federal appellate court ruling.

In a ruling issued last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court ruling that there were no grounds to move the cases, which started in state court, to the federal court system.

“The fact that an industry is considered critical does not necessarily mean that every entity within it fulfills a basic governmental task or that workers within that industry are acting under the direction of federal officers,” the court ruled.

The ruling covers two suits brought against Tyson Fresh Meats and company officials by the estates of Sedika Buljic, Reberiano Leno Garcia and Jose Luis Ayala Jr.

Relatives took Tyson to court alleging fraudulent misrepresentation and gross negligence after the workers contracted the coronavirus, allegedly while on the job, during an outbreak at the plant in March and April 2020, according to court records.

Tyson’s attorneys sought to have the cases moved to federal court because of presidential directives put in place to protect food supply chains -- including meat processing -- during the pandemic.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeals also noted that Tyson had shut down other operations while keeping the Waterloo plant running. The Waterloo facility was later closed while additional safety measures were put in place.

A separate lawsuit brought by the estates of Tyson workers Jeffrey Orvis and Arthur Scott, both of Waterloo, had similarly been transferred to federal court. That was placed on hold in July pending the outcome of the ruling issued Friday.

