WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman was taken to the hospital when she crashed her vehicle while allegedly fleeing from authorities in one of three police pursuits over the weekend.
The identity of the woman wasn’t immediately available Sunday, but police said her injuries didn’t appear life threatening.
The driver had been wanted on a warrant for escape for allegedly failing to return to a residential facility. Officers spotted her in the area of Colorado and Linn streets around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, and the pursuit ended when her vehicle rolled in a yard at a Nevada Street home.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment, and charges are pending.
The chase came hours after another man led officers on a chase around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said Steven Lamont Perry II, 26, of Waterloo, failed to pull over for a traffic stop in the area of Lafayette and Vinton Streets.
During the chase, his front fire fell off in the area of Linden Avenue and Mulberry Street, and the vehicle failed to make a turn at Linden and Archer Avenue and struck a parked car. Perry allegedly ran from the wreckage and was detained a short time later. He was arrested for eluding, driving while barred, possession of marijuana and third-offense operating while intoxicated, according to police.
On Friday night, police attempted to pull over Jeffery Jon Payne in the area of Fletcher and Falls avenues around 6:50 p.m. He went about a block as speeds of around 30 mph before stopping at his home on Knoll Avenue where he was arrested for misdemeanor eluding, interference and probation violations.
