WATERLOO – Two Waterloo police officers received kudos for their service to the community.
Brad Walter was named Waterloo Police Department Officer of the Year for 2018 during a Feb. 18 Waterloo Exchange Club luncheon at the Elks Club.
Walter started at the Waterloo Police Department in 2002 and is currently assigned to third-shift patrol and the department’s motorcycle unit.
“He just quietly goes about and does his job and throws his all into it,” said Police Chief Daniel Trelka.
Walter specializes in traffic operations. He is an instructor for impaired driving enforcement, a drug recognition expert and a traffic accident investigator.
He received a special recognition for work on impaired driving at the Governor’s Highway Traffic Safety Conference in 2013.
“He’s our go-to guy on all of that,” Trelka said.
Officer Kerry Elliott was named Reserve Officer of the Year for 2018. He has been with the department since 2012 and works different patrol shifts as well as special project and events.
“His attitude is phenomenal, it’s infectious,” Trelka said. Elliott works as a mechanic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.