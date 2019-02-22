Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO – Two Waterloo police officers received kudos for their service to the community.

Brad Walter was named Waterloo Police Department Officer of the Year for 2018 during a Feb. 18 Waterloo Exchange Club luncheon at the Elks Club.

Walter started at the Waterloo Police Department in 2002 and is currently assigned to third-shift patrol and the department’s motorcycle unit.

“He just quietly goes about and does his job and throws his all into it,” said Police Chief Daniel Trelka.

Walter specializes in traffic operations. He is an instructor for impaired driving enforcement, a drug recognition expert and a traffic accident investigator.

He received a special recognition for work on impaired driving at the Governor’s Highway Traffic Safety Conference in 2013.

“He’s our go-to guy on all of that,” Trelka said.

Officer Kerry Elliott was named Reserve Officer of the Year for 2018. He has been with the department since 2012 and works different patrol shifts as well as special project and events.

“His attitude is phenomenal, it’s infectious,” Trelka said. Elliott works as a mechanic.

